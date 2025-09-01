Are we in a revolutionary moment? The special tribunal plan shakes constitutional order

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Jeon Hyun-heui, who chairs the Democratic Party’s task force on three special counsel probes, said she will push to create a special tribunal dedicated to insurrection cases. Citing a court’s denial of an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, she warned that “a judiciary that blocks a special counsel must fear the people.” Hard-liners in the ruling Democratic Party added pressure, saying courts were “too passive” on insurrection trials and publicly criticized Judge Ji Gui-yeon, who canceled former president Yoon Suk Yeol’s detention.A move by the ruling party to neutralize court decisions and build a separate bench is a perilous idea that directly challenges constitutional order. If politicians assemble a court whenever they dislike a ruling, trials cease to be judgments by judges and become trials engineered by politics. The special tribunal envisioned in the party’s insurrection bill is far from neutral. Under the draft, a nine-member recommendation panel drawn from the National Assembly, the judiciary and the Korean Bar Association would select the judges. In practice, the ruling party’s supermajority would give it decisive sway. Judicial independence would be shaken at the root, and the courts would be reduced to subcontractors of politics — an assault on the foundations of democracy.Courts dedicated to a single category of cases are exceedingly rare in Korea’s constitutional history. After liberation, a special court under the Anti-National Activities Commission, and after the April 19 Revolution, a special court for election fraud, were set up amid revolutionary upheaval. Those experiments left political scars and conflict. While not a special tribunal, the emergency military courts created after the May 16 coup remain the symbol of constitutional breakdown. Is today truly such a revolutionary period? The idea, floated by hard-liners, would turn back the clock on Korea’s democratic and constitutional development.Yoon and his wife are already in custody, and investigations and trials of those tied to the martial law declaration are underway. Creating a special tribunal now would be hard to defend against charges of political purpose. In 2018, when the “judicial power abuse” scandal broke, a similar bill was introduced, but the Office of Court Administration opposed it as violating judicial independence and potentially unconstitutional, and the plan died. If those in power craft a tribunal to suit themselves, judicial order will crumble and the nation will sink into endless political combat.Jeon has even argued that People Power Party governors and mayors should be investigated for aiding insurrection. With local elections next year, the push looks like an attempt to damage opposition incumbents. It also contradicts President Lee Jae Myung’s stated emphasis on rational debate and public deliberation. The ruling party should drop this dangerous plan at once.