Gangneung’s worst water shortage is not just a local problem

Gangneung in Gangwon is suffering its worst drought and drinking water shortage in memory. On Aug. 30, President Lee Jae Myung inspected Obong Reservoir, the city’s main water source, and ordered an immediate disaster declaration. It is the first time the government has declared a disaster for a natural event like drought. According to the Korea Rural Community Corporation, at about 7:40 a.m. on Aug. 31 the reservoir’s storage rate fell to 14.9 percent, breaching the 15 percent floor long viewed as the last line for supply. Gangneung now has little choice but to implement full-scale rationing by shutting 75 percent of household meters.The primary cause is extreme drought. While many parts of Korea were inundated by torrential summer rains, the Yeongdong region along the Gangwon coast, including Gangneung, received very little precipitation. Local geography compounds the problem. Gangneung draws 87 percent of its household water — serving about 180,000 people — from Obong Reservoir. In an average year, its storage rate exceeds 70 percent, but this summer, large sections dried out, exposing the reservoir bed. Nearby reservoirs have also dropped sharply, straining supplies for households and farms.Gangneung is considering an underground water-storage dam, which would erect impermeable walls below ground to hold groundwater, but that is a remedy after the fact. The planned Yeongok underground dam, with a total budget of 25 billion won, has only recently entered the design phase and is not expected to be completed until 2027. Another idea is to divert water from Doam Dam in Daegwallyeong in Pyeongchang, but concerns over water quality — including livestock effluent — make that option contentious. The government is also looking at seawater desalination. At a response meeting at Gangneung City Hall on Aug. 30, President Lee said, “The sea is limitless and the water quality is good. If you build near the coast, you do not need to secure raw water, only treatment facilities.” By contrast, Sokcho has supplied household water stably through recent droughts thanks to underground dams completed in 1998 and 2021.Recent climate patterns on the Korean Peninsula are characterized by irregular swings between deluge and drought — flooding when rain falls in large amounts, followed by severe shortages when rain fails to arrive. That is why Gangneung’s crisis cannot be written off as a problem confined to one city. In an era when the climate crisis has become a constant, preparation and agile on-site responses are ever more important.Past playbooks for floods and droughts have reached their limits. Unless Korea redesigns its water management system at a national level, Gangneung’s drinking water crisis could recur elsewhere. Natural disasters cannot be stopped at the source, but rigorous planning can minimize the damage.