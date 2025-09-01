Yoshinogari Historical Park recreates Japan’s earliest settlements

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

In 1986, construction work for an industrial complex in Kyushu led to the discovery of one of the largest archaeological sites in Japan. Unearthed at Yoshinogari was a settlement dating back two millennia, raising speculation that it might be the legendary Yamatai kingdom, long known only from ancient chronicles.Excavations revealed an extensive site covering 40 hectares (99 acres). Archaeologists identified residential areas, production sites, commercial quarters and religious districts. Defensive moats and double wooden palisades, stretching a full kilometer, enclosed the community. Within the walls, two smaller fortified precincts were uncovered. On a low hill in the south stood the remains of a ruling compound and a command watchtower. In the north, evidence pointed to a religious district with large structures and storehouses believed to have served as shrines for shamanistic rituals. Beyond the walls, thousands of pit dwellings and farms stretched across the plain.Scholars estimate the settlement housed about 5,400 people, placing it among the roughly 100 chiefdoms that emerged during the Yayoi period, between the third century B.C. and third century AD. The era, defined by rice farming and bronze culture, was shaped largely by migrants from the Korean Peninsula. The name Yoshino, meaning "good fields," is thought to derive from paddies cultivated by these settlers. Tools such as polished stone axes, slender bronze daggers and more than 2,000 jar coffin burials all show origins in southern Korea.The modern historical park was created by covering the excavation site with a protective soil layer and reconstructing the ancient town above it. Hundreds of buildings were rebuilt, including watchtowers, pit houses and elevated storehouses. The shrine, covering 160 square meters (11 square feet), was restored as a three-story structure, unusually large for its time. Archaeologists generally avoid reconstructing superstructures when only foundations remain, but here imagination filled the gaps. The result is a theme park that boldly recreates an entire prehistoric polity.Visitors walking through the site experience a striking simulation of life two thousand years ago. Yet critics argue that such vivid reconstructions may lead people to believe they are standing in Yamatai itself, a link that remains unproven.