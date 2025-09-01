Heroes outfielder Cardenas sidelined with broken finger, likely out for KBO season

The Kiwoom Heroes announced Monday that their U.S. outfielder Ruben Cardenas will be sidelined for three weeks with a broken finger.With the Heroes stuck in last place in the KBO with only 17 games to go, it appears unlikely that Cardenas will play again this season.The regular season is scheduled to end Sept. 30. The Heroes have the worst record in the 10-team league of 40-83-4, 16 games behind the ninth-place Doosan Bears.According to the Heroes, Cardenas had been complaining of pain in his left pinkie after being struck by a throw while running the bases during a game against the SSG Landers on Aug. 14. Cardenas was then diagnosed with a fracture in that finger, which will require three weeks of rest and treatment.Cardenas batted .253 with seven home runs and 42 RBIs in only 86 games in this injury-plagued season. He got off to a quick start, even leading the league in RBIs at one point. He had 16 RBIs in his first seven games in March but had only four more in 18 games in April and five in 27 games in May. He missed the entire month of June and more than half of July due to an arm injury.Cardenas had a cup of coffee with another KBO club, Samsung Lions, in 2024, playing only seven games due to a back injury.Yonhap