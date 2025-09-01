 FC Anyang celebrates historic win over FC Seoul at home
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 13:54
FC Anyang's Thomas Oude Kotte celebrates scoring during a K League 1 match against FC Seoul at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on Aug. 31. [NEWS1]

FC Anyang beat FC Seoul 2-1 at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on Sunday, securing their first victory over the capital team.
 
FC Anyang players and fans celebrated the win as if they had won a title. Some supporters were seen in tears.
 

The win wasn't just FC Anyang's first victory over FC Seoul — it was a milestone result for the Gyeonggi club, which was founded in 2013 after FC Seoul, formerly known as Anyang LG Cheetahs, relocated from Anyang to the capital in 2004.
 
When the Cheetahs moved to Seoul, it sparked resentment from fans in Anyang, who had considered the team's red kit a symbol of local pride.
 
The city of Anyang then launched its new team, FC Anyang, in the K League 2. They adopted purple as its iconic color and introduced a new slogan, "Hongdeukbalja," which translates to "when something is red enough, it turns purple." The club uses the phrase to express their identity and history, asserting that Anyang’s purple kit represents the true red.
 
With Sunday's win, Anyang ended a 21-year wait to overcome the club they once called their own.
 
This season is FC Anyang's first time competing in the K League 1, with the club having earned promotion by winning the second division last year.
 
FC Anyang has recorded one win, one draw and one loss so far in the 2025 season.
 
Sunday's win put the Gyeonggi club in ninth place in the 12-team table, while FC Seoul stayed in fifth.
 
Sunday's fixture saw only FC Anyang players finding the back of the net, with Kwon Kyung-won scoring an own goal in the 47th minute after the opening goal from Thomas Oude Kotte in the third minute.
 
Bruno Mota scored the winner in the 78th minute, pouncing on the rebound to register his 11th league goal of the campaign.
 
FC Anyang will next face Jeju SK at home on Sept. 14 after the FIFA international break.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
