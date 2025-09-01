아시아 골프 역사적 순간, 마스터스·디오픈에서 새 길 열리다
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 14:33
A landmark leap for Asian golf with pioneering routes into Masters, The Open
Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사
Friday, August 2025
Asian golf has long yearned for a moment like this.
At a time when the region’s top amateurs have lit up leaderboards and superstars Hideki Matsuyama and Im Sung-jae shining at the highest level, Augusta National Golf Club and The R&A dropped a seismic announcement that will reverberate for generations — winners of the Japan Open and Hong Kong Open will now receive invitations to the Masters Tournament and The Open.
yearn for: ~을/를 갈망하다, 간절히 바라다
light up (leaderboards): (순위표를) 빛내다, 두각을 드러내다
seismic: 파격적인, 충격적인
reverberate: 울려 퍼지다, 큰 영향을 주다
for generations: 대대로, 오랫동안
아시아 골프계가 오랫동안 간절히 바라던 순간이 찾아왔다.
아마추어 톱 랭커들이 국제 무대에서 두각을 드러내고, 마쓰야마 히데키와 임성재 같은 수퍼스타가 세계에서 활약하고 있는 가운데, 미국 오거스타 내셔널 골프클럽과 영국왕립골프협회(R&A)가 파격적인 발표를 내놨다. 앞으로 일본오픈과 홍콩오픈 우승자는 마스터스 토너먼트와 디오픈에 바로 초청된다.
For Asia’s aspiring champions, the road to the majors has always been a steep climb, especially the Masters. However, the fairways that lead to Augusta National and Royal Birkdale next year will now become shorter. Starting immediately, winners of six leading international golf championships, including the Australian, Scottish, Spanish and South African Opens, will earn exemptions to compete in golf’s two most iconic stages.
aspiring champion: 유망 선수
exemption: 면제권, 자동 출전권
그동안 아시아의 유망 선수들이 메이저 대회에 참가하기까지의 여정은 험난했다. 특히 마스터스가 어려웠다. 그러나 이제 오거스타 내셔널과 로열버크데일로 향하는 페어웨이가 보다 짧아졌다. 이번 발표로 바로 내년부터 호주, 스코틀랜드, 스페인, 남아프리카공화국 오픈 등 6개 국제 대회 우승자들이 골프에서 가장 권위 있는 두 메이저 대회에 자동 출전 자격을 갖게 된다.
Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley and R&A CEO Mark Darbon framed the alignment of qualification criteria as part of a shared vision to expand opportunities for international players.
frame as: ~로 규정하다
alignment: 정렬, 통일
오거스타 내셔널의 프레드 리들리 회장과 R&A의 마크 다본 대표는 이 같은 자격 기준 통일은 세계 각지 선수에게 기회를 확대한다는 계획에 공감대가 있었기 때문이라고 한다.
“Today’s announcement strengthens our organizations' collective vision of rewarding top talent around the world. We hope this formal recognition shines a bright light on these players,” said Ridley.
formal recognition: 공식적인 인정
shine a bright light on: ~을/를 주목하게 하다, 관심을 받게 하다
리들리 회장은 “오늘의 발표는 세계 최고 선수들에게 보상을 제공하려는 우리의 공동 비전을 더욱 강화하는 조치”라며 “이번 공식적인 인증으로 이 선수들이 더욱 많은 관심을 받길 바란다”고 말했다.
The R&A has been ahead of the curve with its innovative Open Qualifying Series, launched in 2013 to provide pathways around the globe to the world’s oldest major championship. From end of this year, 15 tournaments in 13 countries will offer access to Royal Birkdale for the 154th Open next July. Aligning with Augusta National elevates its global vision to even greater emphasis.
ahead of the curve: 시대를 앞서다
innovative: 혁신적인
R&A는 시대를 앞서 2013년부터 혁신적인 디오픈 예선 시리즈를 통해 세계에서 가장 오래된 이 대회의 진출 경로를 세계 각지에서 제공해 왔다. 올해 말부터 총 13개국, 15개 대회가 내년 7월 열리는 제154회 디오픈이 열릴 로열버크데일 참가권을 제공한다. 오거스타 내셔널과의 자격 기준 통일은 이런 국제적 비전을 한층 더 강화하는 계기가 된다.
“We firmly believe this will continue to enrich the quality of the fields in both major championships,” said Darbon, who recently assumed the role of CEO at R&A.
quality of the field: 선수진 수준, (기업 등의) 지원자 풀 수준
최근 R&A의 CEO로 취임한 다본 대표는 “이번 조치가 두 메이저 대회의 참여 선수진 수준을 지속적으로 끌어올릴 것으로 확신한다”고 말했다.
BY CHUAH CHOO CHIANG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
