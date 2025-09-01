 Tiger Woods' son, Charlie, makes an ace at the TPC Sawgrass during the Junior Players
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Golf

print dictionary print

Tiger Woods' son, Charlie, makes an ace at the TPC Sawgrass during the Junior Players

Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 11:04
Charlie Woods, son of golfer Tiger Woods, watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando. [AP/YONHAP]

Charlie Woods, son of golfer Tiger Woods, watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Another year, another hole in one for the 16-year-old son of Tiger Woods.
 
Charlie Woods made an ace on the third hole of the TPC Sawgrass on Sunday in the final round of the Junior Players Championship. Just like his hole in one in the final round of the PNC Championship last December, he wasn't sure that it went in until he heard the gallery.
 

Related Article

 
Woods shot an even-par 72 to tie for 31st in the American Junior Golf Association event at the Stadium course where his father won twice at The Players Championship.
 
He finished 16 shots behind Miles Russell, who shot 70 to win by two. Russell reached the semifinals of the U.S. Amateur earlier this month and is an alternate for the Walker Cup.
 
Woods didn't have the only hole in one on Sunday. Guus Lafeber of the Netherlands had an ace on the par-3 eighth hole. He tied for 19th.

AP
tags Tiger Woods Son AP

More in Golf

Golf legend Pak Se-ri named honorary ambassador for LPGA match-play tournament

Tiger Woods' son, Charlie, makes an ace at the TPC Sawgrass during the Junior Players

Golf park association tees up professional league as popularity grows

A landmark leap for Asian golf with pioneering routes into Masters, The Open

6 opens get automatic Master, Open Championship berths, but not Korea's

Related Stories

Woods' crash thrusts Genesis into the spotlight

Tom Kim ready for Masters test after dream start at Augusta National

Tiger Woods tempers expectations at PGA Championship

Im Sung-jae grabs lead on Day 1 of Masters

Todd Anderson tutorial: Hitting a flop shot like Tiger Woods
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)