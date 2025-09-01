Korean woman stabbed to death in Tokyo
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 18:30
A Korean woman in her 40s died after being attacked in a residential neighborhood in Tokyo on Monday.
Kyodo News reported on Monday that the woman was found bleeding and collapsed in Setagaya Ward that afternoon. Emergency services took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The site is approximately 500 meters (1,640 feet) northeast of Komazawa-daigaku Station.
Police found what appeared to be stab wounds on her neck. TBS Television reported that no weapon was recovered at the scene. Investigators believe a man in his 20s or 30s attacked the victim before fleeing, and they are searching for him on suspicion of murder.
The victim was a self-employed Korean national, Japan's Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to TBS.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
