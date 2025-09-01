Kremlin says Europe is hindering Trump's peace efforts on Ukraine

The Kremlin said that European powers were hindering U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine and that Russia would continue its operation in Ukraine until Moscow saw real signs that Kyiv was ready for peace.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state media reporters that the "European party of war" was continuing to hinder U.S. and Russian efforts on Ukraine.Peskov said that Russia was grateful to Trump for these efforts and that Moscow would continue the "special military operation," as it had so far seen no "reciprocal" moves from Ukraine aimed at peace.Reuters