Nine killed as 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Afghanistan region
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 11:04
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Southeastern Afghanistan on Sunday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
Nine people were killed and 25 others were injured in the eastern province of Nangahar, according to Ajmal Darwaish, spokesperson for the province's health department.
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
