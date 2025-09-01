 Nine killed as 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Afghanistan region
Published: 01 Sep. 2025, 11:04
A damaged house is seen after Monday's earthquake in the remote western province of Badghis, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. [JOONGANG ILBO]

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Southeastern Afghanistan on Sunday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
 
Nine people were killed and 25 others were injured in the eastern province of Nangahar, according to Ajmal Darwaish, spokesperson for the province's health department.
 

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
 
 

 

