Land ministry raises 2026 budget to 62.5 trillion won to boost safety, housing

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced on Tuesday that it has increased its 2026 budget by 7.4 percent from this year to 62.5 trillion won ($44.9 billion), with the increase focused on enhancing safety and stabilizing housing.According to the ministry, the proposed budget represents approximately 8.6 percent of the government's total expenditure plan of 728 trillion won for next year.To enhance aviation safety, the ministry earmarked 120.4 billion won for various measures, including bird-strike prevention at 13 airports and runway overrun prevention systems at three airports, as follow-up measures to the Muan International Airport crash in December.For roads, funding will increase to 92.3 billion won for accident prevention, including winter season snow removal, while 2.5 trillion won will go to improving and maintaining 102 dangerous road sections.The rail sector will receive 2.9 trillion won, up from this year's 2.4 trillion won, for upgrading aging facilities and safety infrastructure.To strengthen construction site safety, the ministry will conduct expert inspections at 3,000 sites and expand support for smart safety equipment at small and medium-sized construction sites.For housing stability, the government will expand the supply of public housing to 194,000 units by increasing related spending, from this year's 16.5 trillion won to 22.8 trillion won. Supply will focus on young people, newlyweds and the elderly, the ministry said.Yonhap