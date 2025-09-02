CJ CheilJedang begins operation of 5th dumpling plant in Japan

Korean food company CJ CheilJedang said Tuesday it has begun operations at its fifth dumpling plant in Japan to meet growing local demand for K-food products.The 100 billion won ($72 million) facility in Kisarazu, Chiba, will further expand production of CJ's dumpling products, the company said in a press release.The new facility comes amid a recent resurgence of the Korean Wave in Japan, which, a company official said, presents a "decisive opportunity" for CJ CheilJedang to strengthen its foothold there.Sales of CJ's frozen dumplings in Japan have already jumped 28 percent from a year earlier in the first half of this year.The company said it plans to introduce more localized dumpling products and explore additional opportunities in Japan's frozen dumpling market, which is estimated at 1.1 trillion won.For all of 2024, sales from CJ CheilJedang's food division climbed 42 percent to 11.35 trillion won from 8.01 trillion won in 2019.The proportion of overseas sales in total food revenue also rose to 49 percent, or 5.58 trillion won, up from 39 percent in 2019.CJ CheilJedang operates 34 overseas plants — 20 in the United States, five in Japan, four in China, three in Vietnam, one each in Germany and Australia — in addition to 11 plants in Korea.The company is also building new production facilities in Hungary and South Dakota.Yonhap