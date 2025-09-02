 Gucci to open new restaurant in flagship store in Seoul's Cheongdam-dong neighborhood
Gucci to open new restaurant in flagship store in Seoul's Cheongdam-dong neighborhood

Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 14:03
Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura Seoul in Gangnam District, southern Seoul [GUCCI]

Luxury fashion house Gucci is opening a new restaurant on the fifth floor of its flagship store in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Thursday.
 
The new venue, named Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura Seoul, replaces the original Gucci Osteria Seoul, which opened in 2022 in Itaewon, Yongsan District, central Seoul, marking a relocation and renewal of the dining concept.
 

The space was designed to reflect the brand’s identity through elegant interior design and a carefully curated menu, according to Gucci.
 
The move comes as high-end brands increasingly expand into the food and beverage sector to elevate customer experience and strengthen brand loyalty.
 
Le Cafe Louis Vuitton in Gangnam District, southern Seoul [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Louis Vuitton opened its first permanent restaurant in Korea, Le Café Louis Vuitton, on Monday at Louis Vuitton Maison Seoul, also in Cheongdam-dong. Seoul became the sixth city to host the café, following Paris, New York, Tokyo, Milan and Bangkok. The restaurant drew attention for incorporating the brand’s signature monogram patterns into its tableware — and even imprinting them onto dumplings.
 
Gucci’s and Louis Vuitton’s eateries are on the same block along the main thoroughfare, setting the stage for a high-end culinary rivalry in Seoul’s most exclusive shopping district.
 
Other luxury brands have also joined the trend. Hermès operates Café Madang in Sinsa-dong, Gangnam District, and Dior runs Café Dior in both Cheongdam-dong and Seongsu-dong in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
