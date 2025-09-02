Lessons from the great fire of London: Governance in times of crisis (KOR)

Just after midnight on Sunday, Sept. 2, 1666, a fire broke out at a bakery on Pudding Lane in London. Fueled by strong winds, the flames spread quickly. At the time, some 460,000 people lived crowded together in wooden houses hastily built across the city. With nearly 10 months of drought, London had become a city that could ignite like a box of matches.The City of London had enjoyed special autonomy since the Anglo-Saxons settled in Britain in the eighth century. But its political rivalry with the crown worsened the crisis. To contain the flames, royal troops had to be called in to demolish homes and shops and create firebreaks, despite protests from residents. Unwilling to bear such political costs, Lord Mayor Thomas Bloodworth scoffed at the threat, saying, “A woman could extinguish it with urine,” before leaving the scene. Magistrates and aldermen also refused to act decisively.King Charles II eventually assumed command, but by then the blaze had grown uncontrollable. Over five days, it destroyed 13,200 houses, 87 parish churches, St. Paul’s Cathedral and nearly four-fifths of the city.In its aftermath, London transformed into a modern city equipped with stricter building regulations, firefighting systems and fire insurance. The city, however, fell into default under the weight of reconstruction debt and temporarily lost its royal privileges.Today, the lesson remains relevant. We live in an age of climate change, where the saying “this year may be the coolest summer” no longer sounds like a joke. In Korea this year alone, the Jeolla region has been battered by heavy rains and floods, while Gangneung in eastern Gangwon suffers from a drought.To ensure that natural disasters or small mistakes do not escalate into human-made catastrophes, societies must seek wisdom, prepare carefully and strengthen governance. The tragedy of London nearly four centuries ago still speaks to the challenges of our own time.1666년 9월 2일 일요일, 자정을 갓 넘긴 시각. 영국 런던의 푸딩 레인(Pudding lane)의 빵집에서 난 불이 바람을 타고 빠르게 번져나갔다. 당시 런던은 46만 명에 달하는 인구가 마구잡이로 지어진 목조 건물 속에 살고 있었다. 열 달가량 비가 오지 않아 성냥갑으로 이루어진 도시라 해도 과언이 아닐 지경이었다.현재 런던의 중심부인 시티(City of London)는 앵글로색슨족이 영국에 도래한 8세기 무렵부터 독특한 자치권을 누려 왔다. 그런 도시와 왕실의 알력 다툼이 문제를 키웠다. 화재가 번지는 것을 막으려면 왕립군을 시내로 들여 집과 상점을 철거하고 방화선을 쳐야 했다. 당연히 시민의 반발이 뒤따를 수밖에 없다. 그런 정치적 부담을 짊어지고 싶지 않았던 런던 시티 시장(Lord Mayor) 토머스 블러드워스는 “이 정도는 아낙네 오줌으로도 끈다”며 코웃음을 치고 현장을 떠났다. 결국 국왕 찰스 2세가 현장 지휘권을 넘겨받았지만 커질 대로 커진 불은 닷새에 걸쳐 1만3200채의 가옥과 87채의 교구 교회, 세인트폴 대성당 등 런던시의 5분의 4가량을 집어삼켰다.그 이후 런던은 화재 예방을 위한 건축 규제, 소방 시스템과 화재 보험 등을 갖춘 근대 도시로 탈바꿈했다. 반면 재난을 키운 런던 시티는 도시 복구를 위해 진 빚을 감당하지 못해 채무불이행 상태에 빠졌고, 국왕으로부터 받은 특권도 한동안 박탈당했다.우리는 기후변화의 시대를 살고 있다. ‘올해가 가장 시원한 여름’이라는 말이 농담처럼 들리지 않는다. 지난 3월 영남을 집어삼킨 산불은 30명 이상의 목숨을 앗아갔고, 호남은 폭우와 홍수에 시달렸다. 강릉은 현재 가뭄으로 몸살을 앓고 있다.자연재해나 단순한 실수가 더 큰 인재(人災)로 커지지 않도록 지혜를 모으고 대비하며 더 좋은 거버넌스를 모색해야 할 때다.