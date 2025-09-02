National Assembly opens in discord with 'costume' politics (KOR)

The first regular session of the National Assembly under the Lee Jae Myung administration began on Monday. Lawmakers face 100 days of urgent tasks to address the economy and public concerns, but the opening ceremony was overshadowed by spectacle.Speaker Woo Won-shik had suggested through social media that lawmakers wear(traditional Korean clothing), saying it would showcase Korean culture to both citizens and the world. Most Democratic Party (DP) members complied and entered the chamber in traditional attire. People Power Party (PPP) lawmakers arrived instead in black suits with black ties, wearing ribbons reading “Mourning Parliamentary Democracy.” The sight of lawmakers singing the national anthem, some in hanbok and others in mourning dress, left many questioning whether governance had given way to performance.The PPP's gesture of attending in mourning attire was a disservice to the public. Yet the DP and government also bear responsibility. Months of unilateral action have driven the opposition to extremes. President Lee Jae Myung declared in his inaugural address that "unity is the measure of competence." He has proposed talks with new People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok, and shown some willingness to engage. But the DP's posture often contradicts that of the president. DP leader Jung Chung-rae compared the current situation to the post-liberation purge of collaborators, a comment that reveals little interest in cooperation. Expecting him to build consensus is unrealistic.Hard-liners within the liberal camp are also turning on moderates. During discussions on prosecutorial reform, Minister of Justice Jung Sung-ho suggested granting investigative authority to a charging unit, prompting DP Rep. Min Hyung-bae to accuse him of going too far. Lim Eun-jung, promoted to chief prosecutor under this administration, even denounced Jung and Presidential Senior Secretary Bong Wook as part of the "five enemies of reform." Such rhetoric evokes images of revolutionary zealots wielding unchecked power.In his opening speech, Speaker Woo again called for constitutional revision, describing it as urgent. Although the PPP controls just 107 seats, its support is essential to achieve such reform. Given the current state of relations, such cooperation seems unlikely. If the DP continues its unilateral course, the speaker must provide a check.The clash of hanbok and mourning clothes may fade as a passing embarrassment. Yet failure to achieve constitutional reform would leave the 22nd Assembly remembered as one that ignored the public’s desire to overcome unproductive, adversarial politics. For both President Lee’s pledge of unity and Speaker Woo’s ambition for reform, this regular session must take a different course. The demand for a legislature that rises above factional battles to shape the nation’s future can no longer be deferred.어제(1일) 이재명 정부 출범 후 첫 정기국회의 막이 올랐다. 산적한 민생 현안을 풀어야 할 100일이 시작됐으나 개회식 풍경부터 민망하기 짝이 없었다. 개회식을 앞두고 우원식 국회의장은 SNS를 통해 “국회의원이 함께 한복을 입고 본회의장에 앉는 모습이 국민과 세계인에게 한국 문화에 관심과 애정을 높이는 계기가 될 것”이라며 한복 착용을 제안했다. 이에 대다수 더불어민주당 의원은 한복 차림으로 본회의장에 들어왔다. 그러나 국민의힘 의원들은 검은 양복에 검은 넥타이를 하고 ‘근조 의회민주주의’ 리본을 단 채 개회식에 참석했다. 여당은 한복, 야당은 상복 차림으로 애국가를 부르는 모습은 가관이었다. 국정 현안은 뒷전이고, 코미디 같은 정쟁 퍼포먼스만 남았다고 해도 과언이 아니다.정기국회 첫날 상복을 입은 국민의힘의 태도는 국민에 대한 예의에서 한참 벗어났다. 그러나 지난 몇 달간 독주를 일삼으며 야당을 극단으로 몰고 간 여당과 정부의 책임도 작지 않다. 이 대통령은 취임사에서 “통합은 유능의 지표”라고 강조한 바 있다. 장동혁 신임 국민의힘 대표에게 여야 회담을 제안하는 등 대화 노력도 보였다. 그러나 민주당의 태도는 대통령의 기조와는 판이하다. 정청래 대표는 어제도 현 국면을 “흡사 해방 정국 반민특위 상황과 비슷하다”고 하는 등 강경 발언을 쏟아냈다. 이런 여당 대표가 야당과 협치를 이루기를 기대하는 건 나무 위에 올라 물고기를 구하는 격이다.여권 강경파는 야당뿐 아니라 내부 온건 세력을 향해서도 총질을 서슴지 않는다. 검찰 개혁 논의 과정에서 정성호 법무부 장관이 기소 전담 조직에 보완수사권 부여를 거론하자 민형배 의원은 “너무 나간 것 아닌가”라고 공격했다. 이번 정부에서 검사장으로 파격 승진한 임은정 서울동부지검장이 정 장관을 비판하고 봉욱 대통령실 민정수석 등을 ‘검찰 개혁 5적’이라고 비난하는 볼썽사나운 일까지 벌어졌다. 마치 혁명기에 완장 차고 설치는 세력을 방불케 한다.우 의장은 어제 개회사에서 헌법 개정의 필요성을 또 한번 역설했다. 시급하고 중요한 사안이다. 개헌을 하려면 107석인 국민의힘의 동의가 필수다. 하지만 지금 같은 여야 관계에선 어림도 없다. 여당이 독주로 일관하면 우 의장이라도 제동을 걸어야 한다. 그래야 협치의 길이 열린다. 한복과 상복의 민망한 대결은 한 번의 망신으로 지나갈 수도 있다. 하지만 개헌을 이루지 못하면 22대 국회는 비생산적이고 적대적인 정치구조를 바꾸고 싶어 하는 국민 열망을 저버린 국회로 기록될 것이다. 이 대통령의 통합 약속 차원에서도, 우 의장의 개헌 실현을 위해서도 이번 정기국회는 달라져야 한다. 정쟁을 넘어 미래를 설계하는 국회로 거듭나야 한다는 요구는 더 이상 미룰 수 없는 시대적 명령이다.