Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 14:23 Updated: 02 Sep. 2025, 14:34
BTS Movie Weeks promotional photo [HYBE]

BTS Movie Weeks promotional photo [HYBE]

 
"My Universe," a collaboration single between boy group BTS and global pop icon Coldplay, has surpassed 1.5 billion streams on Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform, BTS's agency said Tuesday.
 
It became the second BTS group song with more than 1.5 billion streams following "Dynamite."
 

The two bands are credited as co-writers of "My Universe" from Coldplay's ninth studio album, "Music of the Spheres."
 
The track gained global popularity upon its release, reaching No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart and No. 3 on Britain's Official Singles Chart Top 100.
 
The cover image for ″My Universe,″ a collaboration single between boy group BTS and global pop icon Coldplay [BIG HIT MUSIC]

The cover image for ″My Universe,″ a collaboration single between boy group BTS and global pop icon Coldplay [BIG HIT MUSIC]


Yonhap
tags BTS my universe

BTS's 'My Universe' surpasses 1.5 billion Spotify streams

