Treasure opens pop-up store in Seoul to celebrate new album launch — in pictures

Treasure’s pop-up store for its new album “Love Pulse” at the Star Square in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Treasure opened a pop-up store on Tuesday at Star Square in western Seoul to celebrate the release of its new album “Love Pulse.”
Running from Sept. 2 to 7, the pop-up features a variety of exhibits related to the band’s new EP, including giant group and individual posters of the members, an official merchandise zone, interactive fan zones and two Photoism booths on the store’s fifth floor where fans can take photos with limited-edition frames featuring the group.
Fans who visit the store can check out signatures and doodles drawn by the members, who visited the store the day before. Treasure Makers, as the group’s fandom is called, can also experience “video calls” from their favorite members at the designated zone and take part in the “Find Your Love, Find Your Treasure” game, where after answering a series of questions they are matched with their ideal member.
Official merchandise for Treasure’s new album is on display on the first floor and available for purchase directly on-site. Shoppers can try their luck with lucky-draw events on the second floor, where they can also exchange photocards with fellow Treasure Makers.
A resting area is available on the seventh floor of the same building, complete with free seating cushions that can be used without any time limit, and continuous screenings of behind-the-scenes videos to enhance the overall fan experience.
Fans who wish to visit the store do not need a prior reservation, as an on-site booking system is available for the remaining days of the pop-up.
Treasure’s third EP was officially released on Monday at 6 p.m.
The following are highlights of the exterior and interior layout of the “Love Pulse” pop-up store, showcasing the merchandise and fan interactions throughout the space.
