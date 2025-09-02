 Dream Theater to hold three-day concert in Korea from Feb. 20 to 22
Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 14:09
Poster for Dream Theater's upcoming Seoul concerts slated for February 2026. [PRIVATE CURVE]

Progressive metal band Dream Theater is set to hold a three-day concert in Korea from Feb. 20 to 22 next year, concert organizer Private Curve said Tuesday.
 
The concerts will take place at the Blue Square SOL Travel Hall in Yongsan District, central Seoul, with a running time of 3 hours, including a 20-minute intermission.
 

It will be the band’s first performance in Korea in three years.
 
Ticket sales begin at noon on Sept. 9 via NOL Ticket, with prices ranging from 143,000 won ($100) to 154,000 won.
 
Dream Theater kicks off its “Parasomnia” tour across the United States on Friday. The band is also set to tour Asia and Australia to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its debut, including stops in India, Indonesia and Japan.
 
Dream Theater, comprised of guitarist John Petrucci, bassist John Myung, drummer Mike Portnoy, keyboardist Jordan Rudess and vocalist James LaBrie, is known for songs “Pull Me Under” (1992), “Another Day” (1993), “Lie” (1994) and “Through Her Eyes” (2000).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
