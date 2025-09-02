Apple TV+'s 'KPOPPED' packs star power, lacks edge

Netflix's 'Aema' is about resistance, not eroticism, says Lee Ha-nee

BTS's Jimin and actor Song Da-eun dated briefly but broke up, sources say

Lee Hyo-ri declines sponsorship offers for new yoga studio in Seoul

Related Stories

Kiss of Life wants to 'Get Loud' with its third EP

Kiss of Life to return with fourth EP '224' on June 9

'Bright and refreshing': Kiss of Life returns with sweaty summer single 'Sticky'

Girl group Kiss of Life adds dates to 'Kiss Road' tour

Kiss of Life controversy reignites debate over cultural appropriation in K-pop