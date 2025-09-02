Netflix confirms third season of 'The Devil's Plan' during press event
Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 15:41 Updated: 02 Sep. 2025, 15:48
- KIM JI-YE
Netflix’s hit mind-game survival show “The Devil’s Plan” (2023-25) will return with a third season, its producer Jeong Jong-yeon announced during a Netflix press event for unscripted programs on Tuesday.
"While there are many who support the show, it is also a show that received quite some backlash,” Jeong said. “Still, we believe that there are more stories left to tell, and reflecting on whether it’s better or more entertaining compared to previous seasons, we felt it was worth exploring further, which led us to move forward with season three.”
The first season of the show aired in 2023, ranking among Netflix's top 10 most-viewed shows in 23 regions. Its latest season was released on May 6.
The show follows contestants engaging in complicated mind games, competing for a final cash prize. The unscripted series highlights how participants strategize, team up with others, and sometimes even betray each other to win.
The first season's winner was actor Ha Seok-jin, and the second was TV personality Jeong Hyun-gyu.
The latest season faced backlash from viewers over its winner Jeong for his controversial gameplay shown on the program. The 27-year-old personality repeatedly apologized for this during an interview in May.
Details, including when the third season will be aired, have not been disclosed.
Also, during the press event, the release schedule for the popular cooking survival show “Culinary Class Wars” was announced, with a launch planned for December.
The show’s producer, Kim Hak-min, described the new season as a more “upgraded” version of the previous one, featuring “unimaginable” aspects of the contestants.
