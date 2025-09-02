 Consortiums prep bids for DAPA's $1.3B electronic warfare aircraft project
Consortiums prep bids for DAPA's $1.3B electronic warfare aircraft project

Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 17:55
A render of LIG Nex1's electronic warfare aircraft system proposed to the Korean Air Force [LIG NEX1]

With Korea launching a 1.78 trillion won ($1.28 billion) project to develop its own electronic warfare aircraft, the country's major defense and airline firms have teamed up to throw their hats into the ring.
 
The two consortiums — one comprising Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) and Hanwha Systems and the other consisting of LIG Nex1 and Korean Air — plan to submit their bid proposals no later than Tuesday, the deadline for the bidding process led by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
 
After the deadline for the proposal submission closes on Tuesday, it is expected that the DAPA will finish its evaluation in September to select a preferred bidder in early October, with the aim of delivering four electronic warfare aircraft to the Air Force by 2034.
 
The Block-I electronic warfare aircraft system development project aims to convert a mid-sized commercial aircraft into a military plane that detects and analyzes enemy signals as well as interferes with and jams enemy air defense networks. Once completed, it will be the first large-scale electronic warfare aircraft developed in the country. Currently, the Korean Air Force uses electronic warfare pods installed in aircraft along with support from the U.S. Air Force and Navy.
 
In the case of KAI and Hanwha Systems, the former will be leading the development, designing and restructuring the aircraft and receiving an airworthiness certificate, while the Hanwha subsidiary will be responsible for the development of the electronic warfare system, which includes electronic attack, protection and support.
 
The LIG Nex1 and Korean Air partnership, conversely, will have LIG Nex1, responsible for the electronics system, lead the job while Korean Air will modify and integrate the electronics. LIG Nex1 was in charge of developing the electronic warfare suite and other electronics for the KF-21, while Korean Air has past experience retrofitting commercial aircraft and military aircraft.
 
A render of Korea Aerospace Industries' electronic warfare aircraft [KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES]

BY CHO YONG-JUN
