이재명 대통령, 트럼프에 “한반도 평화 만드는 피스 메이커 돼 달라”
Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 10:45 Updated: 02 Sep. 2025, 11:01
Lee asks Trump to become 'peacemaker' on North Korea
이재명 대통령, 트럼프에 “한반도 평화 만드는 피스 메이커 돼 달라”
Korea JoongAng Daily 1면 기사
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2025
WASHINGTON — Despite getting off to a rocky start Monday, with U.S. President Donald Trump warning over social media he might not be able to do business with South Korea because of an unspecified "purge and revolution," President Lee Jae Myung quickly wooed over the American leader by asking him to become a peacemaker for the Korean Peninsula.
rocky: 고난이 많은, 험난한
purge: 숙청하다, 몰아내다
woo: 사로잡다, 설득하다
워싱턴 — 월요일(8월25일 현지시간) 한미 정상회담 직전 미국 도널드 트럼프 대통령이 소셜미디어를 통해 “숙청 또는 혁명”으로 인해 한국과 사업을 할 수 없을 수도 있다고 경고하며 회담은 험난하게 출발했지만, 이재명 대통령은 트럼프에게 한반도 평화의 중재자가 되어 달라고 요청하며 미국 대통령의 마음을 빠르게 사로잡았다.
Putting into motion his vision for a phased initiative to ease tensions with North Korea, Lee asked Trump to play a role in bringing about peace on the Korean Peninsula during their pivotal first summit in the Oval Office in Washington on Monday. "The only person who can make progress on this issue is you," Lee told Trump regarding North Korea. "If you become the peacemaker, then I will assist you by becoming the pacemaker."
phased: 단계적인
ease tensions: 긴장을 완화하다
pivotal: 중요한
이 대통령은 북한과의 단계적 긴장 완화를 위한 구상을 실현하기 위해, 이날 미국 워싱턴DC의 백악관 오벌 오피스에서 열린 중요한 첫 정상회담에서 트럼프 대통령에게 한반도 평화 구축에 역할을 해줄 것을 요청했다. 북한 문제와 관련해 이 대통령은 “남북관계를 풀 수 있는 유일한 인물이 트럼프 대통령이다”라며 “트럼프 대통령이 피스 메이커를 하면 저는 페이스 메이커를 하겠다”고 말했다.
Lee asked Trump to "usher in a new era of peace on the Korean Peninsula," indicating he believes that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is also waiting for a signal from Washington. Trump said he is interested in a reunion with Kim within the year, saying, "We can do big progress with North Korea."
signal: 신호
progress: 진전
또한 이 대통령은 트럼프 대통령에게 “한반도 평화의 새 길을 꼭 열어주길 바란다”고 요청하며, 김정은 북한 국무위원장 역시 미국의 신호를 기다리고 있다고 믿고 있다고 밝혔다. 트럼프 대통령은 “북한에 대해 큰 진전을 함께 이뤄갈 수 있다고 믿는다”고 말하며 가능하다면 김정은 위원장을 올해 만나고 싶다는 뜻을 내비쳤다.
Lee and Trump's first bilateral summit spanned around 140 minutes, running longer than expected according to the presidential office, reflecting the cordial mood and the success of icebreaking talks.
span: 진행되다, 걸치다
cordial mood: 화기애애한 분위기
icebreaking: 실마리를 풀기
이 대통령과 트럼프 대통령의 첫 정상회담은 약 140분간 진행돼 당초 예상보다 길어졌다고 대통령실은 전했다. 이는 회담이 화기애애한 분위기에서 진행됐고 첫만남의 실마리가 잘 풀렸음을 보여주는 것이라고 덧붙였다.
At around 12:30 p.m., Lee arrived at the White House and was greeted by Trump before the two leaders headed into their 54-minute bilateral talks in the Oval Office open to the press. They then headed into a closed-door meeting in the Cabinet Room, where they exchanged gifts, with Trump signing memorabilia for the Korean delegation. They also had a working luncheon.
memorabilia: 기념품, 수집품
working luncheon: 업무 오찬
이날 오후 12시 30분경 백악관에 도착한 이 대통령은 트럼프 대통령의 영접을 받은 뒤, 54분간 언론에 공개된 오벌오피스 양자회담에 이어 캐비닛룸에서 비공개 확대회담을 가졌다. 두 정상은 선물도 교환했으며, 트럼프 대통령은 한국 대표단을 위해 기념품에 서명했다. 이어 업무 오찬도 진행됐다.
During their talks, Trump highlighted South Korea's shipbuilding prowess and said the United States plans to purchase ships from Korea and cooperate in building vessels. "We're going to be buying ships from South Korea, but we're also going to have them make ships here, using our people," Trump said, as he stressed that the United States wants to get "back into the shipbuilding business again" to regain its World War II capabilities.
prowess: 경쟁력, 뛰어난 능력
capability: 역량
회담에서 트럼프 대통령은 한국의 조선업 경쟁력을 언급하며 미국이 한국으로부터 선박을 구매하고 선박 건조 협력을 추진할 계획이라고 밝혔다. 그는 “한국에서 선박을 구매할 뿐 아니라, 미국 내에서 미국 인력을 활용해 한국 기업과 함께 선박을 건조하게 될 것”이라며 “미국이 다시 조선업에 뛰어들어” 제2차 세계대전 당시의 조선 역량을 되찾고자 한다고 강조했다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)