 National Assembly speaker to depart for Beijing to attend military parade
Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 11:34
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, clad in traditional Korean clothing hanbok, speaks during a plenary session at the parliamentary building in Seoul in Sept. 1. [LIM HYUN-DONG]

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik is set to depart for Beijing on Tuesday to attend a ceremony marking China's anniversary of victory over Japan in World War II, officials said.
 
The planned visit by Woo to Beijing coincides with a rare trip by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who also plans to attend the military parade Wednesday, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
 

"Speaker Woo will depart for China on an evening flight today," an official at his office told Yonhap News Agency.
 
Observers say Woo could meet Kim atop the rostrum at Tiananmen Square or at a reception event, attended by other world leaders.
 
During his visit, Woo will also hold talks with senior officials of the National People's Congress and the State Council before returning home Friday.
 

