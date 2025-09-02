Thai Embassy previews annual Sawasdee Seoul Thai Festival ahead of celebration
Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 15:33
-
- LEE SOO-JUNG
- [email protected]
The Thai Embassy in Seoul showcased a dynamic preview of its annual Sawasdee Seoul Thai Festival with Thai performers doing backflips and dancing gracefully in their golden costumes on Monday — five days ahead of the festivity.
Thai Ambassador to Korea Tanee Sangrat said he is seeking to “promote Thai cultural tradition and contemporary innovations” among the Korean public during his remarks at a pre-festival reception held at his residence in Yongsan District, central Seoul.
This year’s festival — the 10th of its kind — will be held at Cheonggye Plaza in Jung District in central Seoul between Sept. 6 and 7. The event will start at 10 a.m. and conclude at 8:55 p.m. each day.
Last year, the festival drew 50,000 people, said the Thai ambassador. The embassy is aiming to attract 60,000 this year.
“Our festival is built on the success of last year’s festival,” Sangrat said. “We will bring you the best and most exciting cultural highlights from Thailand.”
Sangrat noted that this year’s festival will feature a variety of activities, ranging from free Thai massage with volunteers from the Thai Massage Association of Korea to live martial arts demonstrations by globally renowned Muay Thai boxer Buakaw Banchamek.
The festival’s som tam making competition is expected to deliver the authentic flavor of Thai cuisine. Som tam is a Thai salad made of papaya. Koreans and foreigners — except Thai nationals — are eligible to join a Thai song singing contest.
Sangrat also extended his gratitude to the Thai ministries and innovation and tourism agencies, as well as Seoul's Jung and Jongno District offices and sponsoring companies from the private sector for their support of the festival.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
