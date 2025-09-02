 Hyundai Engeineering and Construction opens applications for entry-level positions
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

Hyundai Engeineering and Construction opens applications for entry-level positions

Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 11:18
Hyundai Engineering and Construction headquarters in Jongno District, central Seoul. [HYUNDAI ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION]

Hyundai Engineering and Construction headquarters in Jongno District, central Seoul. [HYUNDAI ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION]

 
Hyundai Engineering and Construction is recruiting entry-level employees and international students for the second half of the year.
 
The company announced on Monday that applications will be accepted through Sept. 29. Recruitment areas for recruits include civil engineering, architecture, plant operations, new energy, general management and safety.
 

Related Article

 
For international students, the targeted majors are civil engineering, architecture, mechanical and chemical engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, nuclear engineering, computer science, business administration, humanities and social sciences, with large-scale hiring focused on engineering fields.
 
Both domestic and international applicants must be graduates of four-year universities or expected to graduate in February next year.
 
The hiring process consists of document screening, an aptitude test in October, a first-round interview in November and a second-round interview in December. Final results will be announced in January.
 
Hyundai Engineering and Construction will also host recruitment preparation programs at The H Gallery in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, from Sept. 15 to 19. The program will include special lectures, mock interviews and employment consultations.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Hyundai Engineering and Construction Hyundai

More in K-campus

KNU launches College of Global Future Convergence to cultivate multi-major global talents

Hyundai Engeineering and Construction opens applications for entry-level positions

International student enrollment in Korea surpasses 270,000 for the first time

Cheonan wraps up internship program for international students

Gangneung universities step up efforts to conserve water as drought rages on

Related Stories

Construction equipment market booms with economic recovery

Hillstate forced to wait for V League title as Covid outbreak continues

Hillstate sign Ivonne Montano to replace injured Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani

Hillstate bounce back with two quick wins

Ivonne Montano leads resurgent Hillstate to another win
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)