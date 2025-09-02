Hyundai Engeineering and Construction opens applications for entry-level positions
Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 11:18
Hyundai Engineering and Construction is recruiting entry-level employees and international students for the second half of the year.
The company announced on Monday that applications will be accepted through Sept. 29. Recruitment areas for recruits include civil engineering, architecture, plant operations, new energy, general management and safety.
For international students, the targeted majors are civil engineering, architecture, mechanical and chemical engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, nuclear engineering, computer science, business administration, humanities and social sciences, with large-scale hiring focused on engineering fields.
Both domestic and international applicants must be graduates of four-year universities or expected to graduate in February next year.
The hiring process consists of document screening, an aptitude test in October, a first-round interview in November and a second-round interview in December. Final results will be announced in January.
Hyundai Engineering and Construction will also host recruitment preparation programs at The H Gallery in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, from Sept. 15 to 19. The program will include special lectures, mock interviews and employment consultations.
