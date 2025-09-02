 International students successfully secure jobs through KITA's career program initiative
International students successfully secure jobs through KITA's career program initiative

Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 15:58
Students that participated in Korea International Trade Association's K-Career Master Program pose for a photo during their certification ceremony on Aug. 21. [KOREA INTERNATIONAL TRADE ASSOCIATION]

 
Korea International Trade Association (KITA) announced Tuesday it wrapped up its career program for international students with many successfully landing jobs, while also planning to launch the program's second edition in October.  
 
KITA's K-Career Master Program, which ran between May and August, offered various classes for international students who want to work in Korea. A total of 25 international students participated, learning about Korean corporate culture, how to use office software and work visas. Classes also delved into marketing, trade and overseas sales, with students working on team projects in such fields.  

During the last two months of the program, students were given the opportunity to work as interns at 10 companies in various fields such as food, cosmetics and auto.  
 
Following the program, companies like Dongwon F&B, Sejung Shipping and TPMN have hired, or are currently undergoing processes to hire 13 students.  
 
"As we received practical training and overall support to develop skills needed to work in Korea, like communication skills, it really helped me get a job at a Korean company," said Hu Lily, a Chinese student now hired at Dongwon F&B.
 
KITA plans to continue the K-Career Master Program, starting the second edition in October.  
 
"Companies are facing labor shortages due to the low birthrate and reluctance to work in manufacturing, but the over 200,000 international students in Korea can help breathe new life into our companies," said Jung Hee-chul, secretary-general of KITA's World Trade Academy. "The second edition of the program, scheduled for October, will offer more internship opportunities and help students visit job fairs."
 

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
