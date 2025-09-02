KNU launches College of Global Future Convergence to cultivate multi-major global talents
Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 14:00
Kangwon National University (KNU) is launching an integrated College of Global Future Convergence to cultivate multi-major global talents.
According to the KNU, the new college will consolidate existing programs, including the future convergence and virtual studies, liberal studies, global convergence and relevant master’s programs, into a single college.
Through this initiative, KNU aims to develop professional global talent, strengthen its multi-major system, support research across integrated majors, provide academic support for international students through a worldwide convergence department dedicated exclusively to them and expand education integrated with local communities in both academic and research activities.
“The College of Global Future Convergence will provide students with practical opportunities to explore their future careers through its multi-major and globally focused education,” said KNU President Jeong Jae-yeon.
“Through close cooperation between universities and industries, the college will serve as a hub where the global market can discover future talents, going beyond simply contributing to the local community.”
