North Korea likely eyes multiple-warhead missile technology with new ICBM

North Korea appears to be working to secure multiple warhead missile capabilities, analysts said Tuesday, after the North unveiled leader Kim Jong-un's visit to a lab for a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) under development.Kim inspected the production of a new high-powered solid-fuel engine for ICBMs, saying it will be used for the next-generation Hwasong-20 ICBM during his visit to the institute affiliated with the Missile Administration on Monday, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).North Korea said the new engine has a maximum thrust of 1,960 kilonewtons and will be utilized for the Hwasong-19 ICBM line and the new Hwasong-20 ICBM.The report, which came just hours after the KCNA confirmed Kim's departure for Beijing to attend a high-profile military parade, garnered attention as the North's first disclosure of a new ICBM that the North seeks to develop.North Korea is presumed to already possess missile capabilities to strike anywhere in the continental United States. The North's earlier versions of ICBM have a range of over 15,000 kilometers, putting all of U.S. territory within its target range.On Oct. 31, the North launched the solid-fuel Hwasong-19 ICBM, its most powerful missile to date.Given that the North already possesses such missiles, analysts said the North likely aims to heighten the engine thrust to fire missiles with a multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle (MIRV). Multiple warheads are more difficult to intercept compared to single-warhead ones."Increasing the thrust can help secure multiple-warhead capabilities as well as simplify the structure of the missile propellant," said Chang Young-keun, head of the missile center at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy.Meanwhile, the KCNA also noted that Kim inspected the production process of composite carbon fiber material, which enables high-thrust solid-fuel engines.Rep. Yu Yong-weon of the opposition People Power Party raised the possibility of North Korea receiving assistance from Russia amid their deepening military cooperation.Yu added that the North appears to be flaunting its missile capabilities while expressing its intention to strengthen its cooperation with China and Russia ahead of the major military parade."Disclosing the Hwasong-20 ICBM development plan seems to be focused on stressing its intention to take part in solidarity against the United States ahead of the military parade where the leaders of North Korea, China and Russia will meet," he said.The Defense Ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff said they are closely monitoring the North's weapons development, without providing further assessment.Yonhap