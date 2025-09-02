North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrives in Beijing
Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 17:33
A train carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived at Beijing Railway Station around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
This marks Kim’s fifth visit to China. He is expected to attend a military parade in Tiananmen Square on Wednesday commemorating China's 80th anniversary of the victory against Japan during World War II.
Earlier in the day, North Korea’s state-run Korean Central Broadcasting Committee reported that Kim departed Pyongyang by train on Monday and crossed the Sino-Korean border early Tuesday.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
