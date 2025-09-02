 North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrives in Beijing
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrives in Beijing

Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 17:33
In this photo released by the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of Pyongyang's ruling Workers' Party, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves farewell to Chinese officials in Beijing as he boards his armored train to return home on Jan. 9, 2019, after the conclusion of his fourth summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. [NEWS1]

In this photo released by the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of Pyongyang's ruling Workers' Party, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves farewell to Chinese officials in Beijing as he boards his armored train to return home on Jan. 9, 2019, after the conclusion of his fourth summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. [NEWS1]

 
A train carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived at Beijing Railway Station around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
 
This marks Kim’s fifth visit to China. He is expected to attend a military parade in Tiananmen Square on Wednesday commemorating China's 80th anniversary of the victory against Japan during World War II.
 

Related Article

Earlier in the day, North Korea’s state-run Korean Central Broadcasting Committee reported that Kim departed Pyongyang by train on Monday and crossed the Sino-Korean border early Tuesday.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags North Korea Kim Jong-un Victory Day China

More in North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrives in Beijing

Kim Jong-un to attend China's Victory Day parade alongside Xi and Putin this week

Declassified files show North Korea insisted on 'one Korea' in early 1990s talks

North Korea likely eyes multiple-warhead missile technology with new ICBM

South's presidential office 'closely monitoring' North as leader Kim visits China for military parade

Related Stories

South's presidential office 'closely monitoring' North as leader Kim visits China for military parade

Train or tank? A look at Kim Jong-un's heavily armored mode of transport.

Pyongyang appears to step back from Russia on Victory Day, possibly over troop compensation

North's Kim and daughter celebrate 80th anniversary of Russia's Victory Day at embassy in Pyongyang

Leaders of North Korea, Russia to attend China's Victory Day celebrations
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)