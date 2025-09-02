 North Korean leader's daughter appears to have joined him in Beijing, NIS says
Korea JoongAng Daily

North Korean leader's daughter appears to have joined him in Beijing, NIS says

Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 20:55 Updated: 02 Sep. 2025, 21:13
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, and his daugther Ju-ae are seen together in 2024. [KCNA/YONHAP]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un seems to have taken his daughter, Ju-ae, on his trip to China to attend the Victory Day parade on Wednesday, the National Intelligence Service said Tuesday.
 
If confirmed, this would be the first time Kim Jong-un has taken his daughter with him on a trip to China. He had previously taken his wife, Ri Sol-ju, three times before. The NIS is examining the situation, according to officials.
 

Kim arrived at Beijing Railway Station at around 5 p.m. Tuesday on his special train.


Photos from Chinese news agency Xinhua show a figure who seems to be Ju-ae getting off the train in Beijing, according to reports.
 
This marks Kim’s fifth visit to China. He is expected to attend a military parade in Tiananmen Square on Wednesday commemorating the 80th anniversary of China's victory against Japan during World War II.
 
A North Korean flag flutters from a train believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as it arrives in Beijing, China, Sept. 2, 2025. The North Korean leader is expected to attend a military parade in Beijing on Wednesday to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Updated, Aug. 2, 2025: Added background information about the trip, mention of Xinhua photos. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]


