North Korean leader's daughter appears to have joined him in Beijing, NIS says
Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 20:55 Updated: 02 Sep. 2025, 21:13
YOON SO-YEON
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un seems to have taken his daughter, Ju-ae, on his trip to China to attend the Victory Day parade on Wednesday, the National Intelligence Service said Tuesday.
If confirmed, this would be the first time Kim Jong-un has taken his daughter with him on a trip to China. He had previously taken his wife, Ri Sol-ju, three times before. The NIS is examining the situation, according to officials.
Kim arrived at Beijing Railway Station at around 5 p.m. Tuesday on his special train.
Photos from Chinese news agency Xinhua show a figure who seems to be Ju-ae getting off the train in Beijing, according to reports.
This marks Kim’s fifth visit to China. He is expected to attend a military parade in Tiananmen Square on Wednesday commemorating the 80th anniversary of China's victory against Japan during World War II.
Updated, Aug. 2, 2025: Added background information about the trip, mention of Xinhua photos.
