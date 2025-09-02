Special counsel raids home of ex-PPP floor leader in martial law probe

South's presidential office 'closely monitoring' North as leader Kim visits China for military parade

Choo Kyung-ho suspected of obstructing martial law vote during critical declaration

Yoon to appear in court Wednesday for declaring martial law

Special counsel attempt to question Yoon fails for 2nd time due to 'stubborn refusal'

Yoon Suk Yeol to appear before special counsel on Tuesday after delay request granted

Martial law special counsel issues final summons for obstinate Yoon

Persecute me but leave others out of it, pleads ex-President Yoon