South's presidential office 'closely monitoring' North as leader Kim visits China for military parade
Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 11:40
The presidential office is "closely monitoring" the moves of North Korea as its leader Kim Jong-un visits China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the country’s World War II victory.
“We are closely observing developments related to the North and Kim Jong-un’s movements and responding accordingly,” said Kang Yu-jung, spokesperson for the presidential office, during a briefing on Tuesday. “I’m seeing it through real-time reports, but the president is receiving far more detailed information.”
Kang declined to say whether a National Security Council meeting had been convened in response to Kim’s visit, calling it a “completely confidential matter.”
She also addressed recent reports that Korea had agreed to gradually increase its defense spending to 3.5 percent of its GDP in negotiations with the United States.
“Detailed negotiations are still ongoing,” Kang said. “All negotiations — including those on tariffs and defense — will inevitably proceed differently under a potential second Trump administration. These talks are still in progress.”
Asked whether the increase in defense spending is part of a broader package deal, she referred reporters to earlier remarks by National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac.
“I believe the term ‘package deal’ would be appropriate,” she said.
In July, Wi said that defense spending could be one of several items under discussion in a broader negotiation framework.
