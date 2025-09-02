Beware the bagel seasoning: Korean gov't says narcotics found in 42 imported food products
Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 15:38 Updated: 02 Sep. 2025, 17:10
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) said Tuesday that narcotics-related substances were detected in 42 imported food products, including jellies and snacks purchased through overseas direct-order platforms. The products include Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Seasoning. The agency warned that bringing such items into Korea or consuming them could lead to criminal penalties.
The MFDS carried out inspections on 50 products suspected of containing narcotics that are sold on foreign online shopping malls, particularly in countries where cannabis is legal. It found harmful substances in 42 of them.
As of last month, the government has designated 301 raw materials and ingredients — including narcotics and pharmaceutical compounds — that pose a risk to public health and are therefore banned from being brought into Korea.
The inspection tested the 50 products for 61 substances and found 19 narcotics, including cannabis compounds such as CBD and THC, morphine, codeine and thebaine; the hallucinogen psilocin; four pharmaceutical ingredients such as theobromine and citicoline; and two raw materials not allowed in food, such as bacopa.
By product type, the tainted items included eight jellies, eight dietary supplements, five baked goods, four beverages, four seasonings and 13 other items. Many products were explicitly labeled with terms such as “CBD,” but others appeared to be ordinary items, including potato chips, crackers and seasoning products from well-known distributors. A complete list with photos is available on the MFDS-run website “Overseas Direct Purchase Foods Properly.”
The MFDS requested that the Korea Customs Service suspend clearance of the affected products and asked the Korea Communications Standards Commission to block access to online sites selling them. The agency also requested that the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards halt its distribution through the hazardous products system.
“Because overseas direct-purchase foods are shipped directly from foreign sellers, there is a risk of harm if they contain restricted substances,” the MFDS said. It also advised consumers to check the Food Safety Korea website to confirm whether products contain ingredients that are banned for import.
The agency added that anyone bringing in or consuming foods containing narcotics could face punishment under the Narcotics Control Act.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY NAM SOO-HYOUN [[email protected]]
