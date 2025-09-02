Military officer found dead near Suseong Lake in Daegu

Remains of person's lower body discovered on beach in Taean, police investigating

Body of man who went missing near Ilsan Bridge found in Han River

Man claiming to be Sewol ferry survivor arrested for weapons possession at gov't building

Related Stories

Remains of person's lower body discovered on beach in Taean, police investigating

Police summon friend of missing student found dead in river

Man found dead after going missing as authorities continue search operations across Korea

Body found in Gapyeong County believed to be person missing from heavy rains

Search continues for boy swept away while playing in Gangwon's Hongcheon River