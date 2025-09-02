 Body of man who went missing near Ilsan Bridge found in Han River
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Body of man who went missing near Ilsan Bridge found in Han River

Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 11:03
[JOONGANG ILBO]

[JOONGANG ILBO]

 
The body of a man in his 40s who went missing near the Ilsan Bridge was found in the Han River.
 
At around 1 a.m. Tuesday, a military unit spotted a body floating in the river near the bridge in Gulpot-dong, Gimpo, Gyeonggi, using surveillance cameras.
 

Related Article

 
Firefighters retrieved the body of the man, who was already dead, from the water.
 
Police identified him as a man in his 40s who was reported missing early Sunday morning.
 
No signs of foul play have been found so far. An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags Ilsan dead body Han River missing

More in Social Affairs

Man claiming to be Sewol ferry survivor arrested for weapons possession at gov't building

Body of man who went missing near Ilsan Bridge found in Han River

Remains of person's lower body discovered on beach in Taean, police investigating

Military officer found dead near Suseong Lake in Daegu

Gangwon's Gangneung closes public bathrooms, swimming pools as drought continues

Related Stories

Remains of person's lower body discovered on beach in Taean, police investigating

Police summon friend of missing student found dead in river

Man found dead after going missing as authorities continue search operations across Korea

Body found in Gapyeong County believed to be person missing from heavy rains

Search continues for boy swept away while playing in Gangwon's Hongcheon River
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)