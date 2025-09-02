Body of man who went missing near Ilsan Bridge found in Han River
Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 11:03
The body of a man in his 40s who went missing near the Ilsan Bridge was found in the Han River.
At around 1 a.m. Tuesday, a military unit spotted a body floating in the river near the bridge in Gulpot-dong, Gimpo, Gyeonggi, using surveillance cameras.
Firefighters retrieved the body of the man, who was already dead, from the water.
Police identified him as a man in his 40s who was reported missing early Sunday morning.
No signs of foul play have been found so far. An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
