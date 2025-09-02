 Gangwon's Gangneung closes public bathrooms, swimming pools as drought continues
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Gangwon's Gangneung closes public bathrooms, swimming pools as drought continues

Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 09:56
A person walks across the street carrying an umbrella amid light rain in Gangneung, Gangwon, struggling with one of the worst cases of drought in its history, on Sept. 1. [YONHAP]

A person walks across the street carrying an umbrella amid light rain in Gangneung, Gangwon, struggling with one of the worst cases of drought in its history, on Sept. 1. [YONHAP]

 
The drought-ridden east coast city of Gangneung is now shutting down public bathrooms and swimming pools to restrict the use of water as the region's struggles continue, following earlier restrictions at major hotels and resorts.
 
The water level at the Obong Reservoir — one of Gangneung’s main water sources — stood at 14.4 percent as of 6 p.m. Monday, according to a report released Tuesday by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on the city's drought response. The level had dropped 0.3 percentage points from the previous day and continues to decline.
 

Related Article

 
The government responded by implementing a partial water cutoff, limiting 75 percent of residential water usage. It also closed 47 public restrooms and suspended operations at three swimming pools in the city.
 
Authorities are running an emergency support team, deploying water trucks and distributing bottled water to vulnerable residents and community facilities. Some 1.41 million bottles have been stockpiled, and more than 280,000 bottles had been delivered to senior care centers and schools by Monday.
 
The worsening water shortage is hitting the tourism sector hard. Several of Gangneung’s major hotels and resorts have suspended or scaled back operations of water-intensive facilities such as saunas and swimming pools.
 
The Obong Reservoir in Gangneung, Gangwon, and also the city's largest water supply, is seen dried up on Sept. 1. [YONHAP]

The Obong Reservoir in Gangneung, Gangwon, and also the city's largest water supply, is seen dried up on Sept. 1. [YONHAP]

A green onion field is seen dried up due to the drought on Sept. 1 in Gangneung, Gangwon. [YONHAP]

A green onion field is seen dried up due to the drought on Sept. 1 in Gangneung, Gangwon. [YONHAP]

 
Shilla Monogram Gangneung suspended its sauna and pool operations entirely until the drought emergency measures have lifted. Skybay Hotel Gyeongpo closed the hot baths in both the men’s and women’s saunas, leaving only the shower rooms open. Lakai Sandpine Resort also shut down its cold and hot baths, maintaining access only to the shower stalls.
 
Sun Cruise Resort & Yacht halted the use of all public swimming pools starting Tuesday, and Seamarq Hotel restricted access to its sauna hot baths, open-air baths and outdoor jacuzzi. St. John’s Hotel closed its Ocean Infinity Pool and shortened the operating hours of the Pine Infinity Pool.
 
Maple Beach Golf & Resort shut down both the hotel swimming pool and the hot and cold baths on its golf course. Guests canceling reservations due to these changes are not being charged cancellation fees.
 
Fire trucks provide water to the Hongje water purification center in Gangneung, Gangwon, on Aug. 31. [NEWS1]

Fire trucks provide water to the Hongje water purification center in Gangneung, Gangwon, on Aug. 31. [NEWS1]

 
While these restrictions are causing unavoidable inconveniences for tourists, the hospitality industry said they are “an unavoidable measure to help Gangneung overcome its water crisis.”
 
President Lee Jae Myung ordered a "state of disaster" be declared for the city on Saturday and issued a national mobilization order to firefighters after the reservoir’s water level dropped below 15 percent. The Interior Ministry made the declaration on Saturday at 7 p.m., and Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province raised its disaster response level to Level 2 on Sunday.
 
The Korea Meteorological Administration said there is no significant rainfall forecast for Gangneung through Sept. 10, suggesting that the current water restrictions may worsen in the days ahead. Local businesses are also bracing for a prolonged drought and are exploring countermeasures.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
tags Gangneung Gangwon drought summer

More in Social Affairs

Man claiming to be Sewol ferry survivor arrested for weapons possession at gov't building

Body of man who went missing near Ilsan Bridge found in Han River

Remains of person's lower body discovered on beach in Taean, police investigating

Military officer found dead near Suseong Lake in Daegu

Gangwon's Gangneung closes public bathrooms, swimming pools as drought continues

Related Stories

Farmers suffer, hotels shut doors as Gangneung drought continue with no end in sight

From using paper plates to skipping laundry, Gangneung struggles through drought

Gangneung holds traditional rain ritual as drought worsens

Gangneung faces drought at height of vacation season

Family of 12-year-old victim loses sudden acceleration lawsuit against automaker
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)