Gunshot death of captain raises concerns of Army ammo management
Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 19:57
The Army is facing scrutiny over its firearm and ammunition management after a captain was found dead from a gunshot wound near Suseong Lake, a public park in Daegu.
According to the Army, police and fire authorities on Tuesday, a man later identified as a captain from the Korea Army Academy at Yeongcheon was found dead at 6:29 a.m. behind a restroom near Suseong Lake in Suseong District, Daegu.
The officer, who was off-duty and dressed in civilian clothing, was found with a gunshot wound to the head. A K-2 rifle was recovered next to the body. Military investigators later confirmed it was a rifle assigned to cadets at the Korea Army Academy.
"We found no evidence of foul play, and we will look into how he took out the gun," an Army official said.
The captain was a drill instructor and not in a position that required him to carry live ammunition. His unit is located about 38 kilometers (23.6 miles) away from where the body was discovered. Military authorities did not notify police or request assistance to track his movements as he traveled with the weapon and ammunition to Daegu.
This raised concerns that the Army may have been unaware that the firearm had been removed from the base until after the incident occurred. Military police are now focused on tracing the origin of the live ammunition and determining how it was removed.
Lawmakers also called for action.
“It is hard to believe that a drill instructor — whose job is to train officers at a military academy — could carry a rifle and live ammunition all the way from Yeongcheon to Daegu without any oversight," said Rep. Yu Yong-weon of the People Power Party during a National Assembly defense committee meeting Tuesday. "A full inspection of firearm management across Army units is necessary.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)