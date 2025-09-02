 Japanese media release identity of man accused of fatally stabbing Korean woman in Tokyo
Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 17:07
Park, 30, is arrested in Tokyo on suspicion of killing a Korean woman in her 40s. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Japanese media outlets have disclosed the identity of a Korean man arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing a Korean woman in her 40s in Tokyo.
 
NHK and other local broadcasters reported Tuesday that the suspect, a 30-year-old man surnamed Park, was seen being transported in a police vehicle after his arrest Monday. He is accused of stabbing the victim with a knife on a street in Setagaya Ward’s Nozawa neighborhood.
 

Unlike Korea, where police generally withhold suspects’ identities before indictment, Japanese media customarily release personal information such as name, nationality and age after an arrest.
 
The victim was found collapsed with severe neck injuries on Monday and later died at a hospital. Police arrested Park that evening at Haneda Airport while he was attempting to flee.
 
Investigators said the two first met last year through a Japanese-language learning application and began a romantic relationship in April. The victim went to the police on Aug. 29, claiming Park assaulted her after she tried to end the relationship.
 
Police placed her in a protection facility and warned Park not to approach her, but he allegedly committed the crime two days later.
 
Park has so far remained silent about the charges, police said.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Stab Japan Korea Media

