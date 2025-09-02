Korean man arrested for suspected stabbing murder of woman in Tokyo
Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 14:32
A Korean man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of killing a Korean woman in her 40s in a residential area of Setagaya Ward, Tokyo.
The man attacked the woman with a bladed weapon on Monday before fleeing the scene, according to reports from Kyodo News and NHK on Tuesday. He was later apprehended at Terminal 3 of Haneda Airport. Traces of blood were found on his clothing.
The victim was discovered collapsed on the roadside, bleeding, and was transported to a hospital, but died from her injuries on Monday.
The woman, who had been living in Minato Ward, Tokyo, worked in the clothing industry. She had stepped outside for a short break after visiting a photo studio when the attack occurred, according to local reports.
Multiple Japanese news outlets reported that the suspect had been in a romantic relationship with the victim. He entered Japan on Aug. 23 and had been staying at her residence.
However, last Friday, the victim reported to police that she had tried to break up with the man at a restaurant, saying, “When I told him I wanted to break up, he became angry and returned home with me.” She also stated that he had assaulted her a few days earlier.
Japanese police responded by verbally warning the man to stay away from the victim and advised the woman to seek shelter.
When the man claimed he would leave for Osaka and then return to Korea, police accompanied him to Tokyo Station and confirmed that he boarded a Shinkansen bullet train. However, on Saturday, he returned to the area where the victim lived.
Police accompanied him again to Narita Airport and observed him going through departure procedures, but it appears he never actually left the country, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
