Military officer found dead near Suseong Lake in Daegu

Remains of person's lower body discovered on beach in Taean, police investigating

Body of man who went missing near Ilsan Bridge found in Han River

Man claiming to be Sewol ferry survivor arrested for weapons possession at gov't building

Instances of soldiers fleeing overseas to shirk military duties surge in first half of year

Prosecutors upgrade charges against two officers involved in soldier's death

Police identify active-duty soldier who indecently exposed himself to Seoul subway passengers

Soldiers, civilian under investigation for fatal BB gun attack on dogs

Record-high 2,500 officers, NCOs apply for early discharge as complaints grow about work conditions, burnout