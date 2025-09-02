 Military officer found dead near Suseong Lake in Daegu
Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 10:11
[YONHAP]

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning at Sanghwa Hill near Suseong Lake in Suseong District, Daegu, according to police.
 
Police responding to a citizen report at around 6:40 a.m. discovered the man's body, identified as an Army captain assigned to a directly controlled unit of the military. The officer had suffered a gunshot wound and was found dead at the scene, with a military rifle beside the body.
 

The site was secured by police before the case was handed over to military authorities. Military prosecutors are currently investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.
 
The military said it does not suspect foul play.
 
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
