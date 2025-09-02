 Netflix series 'KPop Demon Hunters' boosts international tourism to Seoul
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Netflix series 'KPop Demon Hunters' boosts international tourism to Seoul

Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 19:17
Tourists and citizens crowd a street in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on Aug. 15. [YONHAP]

Tourists and citizens crowd a street in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on Aug. 15. [YONHAP]

 
The city government said Tuesday that the global popularity of Netflix’s animated series “KPop Demon Hunters” boosted the influx of multinational tourists, with a record 1.36 million foreign tourists visiting Seoul in July. 
 
The figure is up 23.1 percent from July 2024 and 18.2 percent higher than the same month in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.
 

Related Article

 
From January to July this year, 8.28 million foreign tourists came to Seoul, marking a 15.9 percent increase from the same period last year and the highest figure ever recorded for that time frame.
 
City officials attributed the rise to a mix of experiences favored by global millennials and Gen Z travelers, safe and digital-friendly infrastructure for transport and lodging and the capital’s blend of tradition and modernity.
 
Foreign tourists receive guidance from a tour guide in Jung District, central Seoul on July 1. [NEWS1]

Foreign tourists receive guidance from a tour guide in Jung District, central Seoul on July 1. [NEWS1]

 
Compared to the same period in 2019, tourist numbers from Singapore rose 64.4 percent, followed by Taiwan by 44.0 percent, the United States by 40.6 percent and Indonesia by 34.3 percent.
 
“We will build differentiated tourism content and innovative services to reach the milestone of 30 million foreign visitors early and make Seoul a leading global tourism city,” said Goo Jong-won, director general of the Tourism and Sports Bureau of the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Tourism Korea Seoul KPop Demon Hunters

More in Social Affairs

Bomb threat against multiple Shinsegae locations prompts police, fire department response

Gunshot death of captain raises concerns of Army ammo management

French tourist dies on bus to Wando County

Netflix series 'KPop Demon Hunters' boosts international tourism to Seoul

Migrant worker begins new job after abuse incident

Related Stories

How Netflix's 'KPop Demon Hunters' brings Seoul's vibrancy and rich flavors to life

Come for music, stay for the cosmology: The Korean folk symbols and beliefs of 'KPop Demon Hunters'

'Golden' from 'Kpop Demon Hunters' OST tops British Official chart for 4th week

Ailee's 'Golden' year has taken her from the altar to South Africa

Ramyeon rush: Noodles inspired by 'KPop Demon Hunters' hit shelves
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)