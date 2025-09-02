Remains of person's lower body discovered on beach in Taean, police investigating
Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 11:02
The remains of a person's lower body were discovered at Kkotji Beach in Taean, South Chungcheong, on the weekend. Police have immediately begun an investigation.
According to the Taean Coast Guard on Tuesday, a report was filed with emergency services at 6:47 p.m. on Saturday by a tourist walking along the beach who discovered the remains.
Responding officers recovered the lower half of a body, which had been reduced to bones. The remains were sent to the National Forensic Service for an autopsy.
No signs of foul play have been found so far, authorities said.
“We plan to investigate the full circumstances of the case once the autopsy results are released,” said an official from the Coast Guard.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
