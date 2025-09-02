 Remains of person's lower body discovered on beach in Taean, police investigating
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Remains of person's lower body discovered on beach in Taean, police investigating

Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 11:02
[YONHAP]

[YONHAP]

 
The remains of a person's lower body were discovered at Kkotji Beach in Taean, South Chungcheong, on the weekend. Police have immediately begun an investigation.
 
According to the Taean Coast Guard on Tuesday, a report was filed with emergency services at 6:47 p.m. on Saturday by a tourist walking along the beach who discovered the remains.
 

Related Article

 
Responding officers recovered the lower half of a body, which had been reduced to bones. The remains were sent to the National Forensic Service for an autopsy.
 
No signs of foul play have been found so far, authorities said.
 
“We plan to investigate the full circumstances of the case once the autopsy results are released,” said an official from the Coast Guard.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags dead body Taean

More in Social Affairs

Man claiming to be Sewol ferry survivor arrested for weapons possession at gov't building

Body of man who went missing near Ilsan Bridge found in Han River

Remains of person's lower body discovered on beach in Taean, police investigating

Military officer found dead near Suseong Lake in Daegu

Gangwon's Gangneung closes public bathrooms, swimming pools as drought continues

Related Stories

Body found in Andong Dam revealed as man who went missing 15 years ago

Interested in a weekend getaway? Taeun County might be the spot for you

'Marry My Dead Body' actor visits Korea for third time

[The Fountain] Return of the era of the body

[The Fountain] Return of the era of the body (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)