Streamer arrested for producing sexual exploitation material involving a minor
Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 13:06
A 32-year-old internet streamer has been arrested on suspicion of producing sexual exploitation material involving a minor, police announced Tuesday.
The Incheon Seobu Police Precinct said Tuesday that it is investigating the streamer on charges of producing child sexual exploitation content in violation of the Act on the Protection of Children and Youth Against Sexual Offenses.
The streamer is accused of producing exploitative content involving a minor on July 12 and uploading it to an online streaming platform.
After the streamer repeatedly failed to comply with police summons, investigators obtained an arrest warrant from the court. They apprehended him on Monday afternoon while he was livestreaming from an officetel in Incheon’s Seo District.
The streamer has previously uploaded sadistic and provocative content on platforms including YouTube.
Police also confirmed that the streamer is under investigation for assaulting a woman in her 20s during a livestream on July 20.
“We launched an investigation based on a 112 emergency report, but the suspect continued to evade questioning, which led to his arrest,” a police official said. “We plan to clarify the details of the case through further investigation.”
