Wild ginseng worth over $100,000 found at foot of Mount Jiri
Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 16:11 Updated: 02 Sep. 2025, 17:40
A trove of wild ginseng, some parts as old as 50 years, was discovered in the foothills of Mount Jiri in South Gyeongsang’s Hamyang County, the Korea Traditional Wild Ginseng Association said Tuesday.
A forager recently unearthed 38 roots, including a mother ginseng plant bearing red berries and more than four generations of offspring plants, the association said.
Appraisers confirmed the roots formed a family cluster passed down through at least four generations, with the oldest estimated at 50 years. Together, the roots weighed 282 grams (10 ounces), enough for four adults to consume. Their market value was set at 150 million won ($107,800).
Wild ginseng, or cheonjong sansam, refers to plants that germinate naturally in the wild and continue for more than 50 years across multiple generations.
This marks the second discovery of such ginseng in the Mount Jiri region this year.
