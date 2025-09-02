Wonder Girls' Yubin asks public to sign petition to help sister with breast cancer treatment
Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 09:08
Yubin of girl group Wonder Girls asked the public to sign an online petition to help her sister, who is currently fighting breast cancer.
“My eldest sister was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 and has been undergoing difficult treatment since," Yubin wrote on her Instagram account on Monday. "Sadly, the cancer metastasized to her brain in 2024, and she now faces a painful battle every day.”
“We finally found an effective treatment,” she continued, “but due to realistic circumstances, it is nearly impossible for her to receive proper care. Out of desperation to protect my sister in any way I can, I am asking for your help.”
Yubin included a link to the online petition and asked that people participate by giving their signatures. She emphasized that it wasn't just for her family “but a crucial issue for whether breast cancer patients in the future will have access to better treatment."
"I would deeply appreciate even the smallest gesture of support, so that many patients can hold onto hope," she said.
The petition in question calls for the inclusion of Tukysa (tucatinib), a treatment for breast cancer that has metastasized to the brain, in the national health insurance program and for the government to expedite the review process.
“We earnestly request that Tukysa be covered by health insurance so that patients and their families are not forced to give up a life-saving medication approved by the government due to financial hardship," read the petition, which was written on Aug. 27 by a person surnamed Kim.
The cost of Tukysa is known to reach 30 million won ($22,000) for a two-month supply. When used in combination with other anticancer drugs, even medications that were previously covered by insurance can become nonreimbursable, potentially pushing a patient’s annual medical expenses to 200 million won.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
