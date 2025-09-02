 Separate yet together...
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Separate yet together...

Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 20:30
 
President Lee Jae Myung has repeatedly declared in official statements that people’s livelihoods and the economy will remain his top priorities, while issues such as prosecution reform and the elimination of rebel forces must also proceed through sufficient debate and due process. The Democratic Party, however, continues to maintain a hard-line stance on political matters, such as criminal justice reform, in line with the demands of its core supporters. Although the president has urged the government and the ruling party to move “separate yet together” toward common goals, critics say the party’s hard-liners are falling short of that standard. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Separate yet together...

Tuesday's fortune: Embrace opportunities, take that free kick

A flawed nominee

Monday's fortune: Act Bbi-bbi-boldly

Doubling down…

Related Stories

The "main star" of the PPP national convention

Cooperation is out of the question…

Back and forth

Unprecedented…

Too late to save the barn
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)