President Lee Jae Myung has repeatedly declared in official statements that people’s livelihoods and the economy will remain his top priorities, while issues such as prosecution reform and the elimination of rebel forces must also proceed through sufficient debate and due process. The Democratic Party, however, continues to maintain a hard-line stance on political matters, such as criminal justice reform, in line with the demands of its core supporters. Although the president has urged the government and the ruling party to move “separate yet together” toward common goals, critics say the party’s hard-liners are falling short of that standard. [PARK YONG-SEOK]