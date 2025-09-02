 Dodgers activate Michael Kopech and Kim Hye-seong ahead of road trip
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Baseball

print dictionary print

Dodgers activate Michael Kopech and Kim Hye-seong ahead of road trip

Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 11:35
 
Los Angeles Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong warms up prior to a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Los Angeles on Aug. 5. [AP/YONHAP]

Los Angeles Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong warms up prior to a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Los Angeles on Aug. 5. [AP/YONHAP]

 
The Los Angeles Dodgers activated reliever Michael Kopech and infielder-outfielder Kim Hye-seong from the injured list on Monday.
 
Kopech returned after being sidelined for two months with a knee injury. The 29-year-old right-hander made seven rehab appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City, allowing seven runs in 5 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and nine walks. He has thrown seven scoreless innings in eight appearances for the Dodgers this season.
 

Related Article

 
Kim has been out since July 29 with left shoulder bursitis. The 26-year-old made nine rehab appearances with Oklahoma City, batting .324 with five runs scored and three RBI. For the Dodgers, he is hitting .304 with two homers and 15 RBI in 58 games.
 
The Dodgers open a six-game trip Tuesday at Pittsburgh.
 

 

AP
tags Dodgers LA Michael Kopech Kim Hye-seong Korea

More in Baseball

Infielder Kim Ha-seong joins Braves after leaving Rays with one year left on contract

Dodgers activate Michael Kopech and Kim Hye-seong ahead of road trip

Heroes outfielder Cardenas sidelined with broken finger, likely out for KBO season

KBO postseason hopefuls face busy week with makeup games on horizon

Giants' Lee Jung-hoo becomes 2nd Korean to hit 30 MLB doubles in a season

Related Stories

New Dodger Kim Hye-seong could start season in minors as spring struggles continue

Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong puts on defensive clinic in 5-1 loss to Astros

Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong lands on injured list with shoulder inflammation

Dodgers manager says Kim Hye-seong is so good he can win games on 'defense alone'

Dodgers infielder Kim Hye-seong makes MLB debut
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)