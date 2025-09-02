MLB scouts flock to KBO games as players look to move, return to U.S.
Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 16:15
MLB scouts are flocking to Korea in unprecedented numbers as the KBO season approaches its final stretch, monitoring both foreign players eying a U.S. return and local players considering a move abroad.
The scene was most evident on Aug. 28 at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul, where the Hanwha Eagles faced the Kiwoom Heroes. The matchup drew 11 MLB clubs, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners. Scouts in attendance closely tracked Hanwha ace Cody Ponce, 31, and Kiwoom third baseman Song Sung-mun, 29.
While MLB scouts are often present at Jamsil Stadium, where the Doosan Bears and LG Twins alternate home games, such a large gathering at a single contest was considered unusual.
Ponce, who leads the league with 16 wins, is the primary draw. His performance has fueled speculation about a return to the majors, where examples like Kyle Hart of the San Diego Padres, Erick Fedde of the Milwaukee Brewers and Merrill Kelly of the Texas Rangers show the viability of such a move.
Other foreign players drawing attention include Eagles pitcher Ryan Weiss, SSG Landers pitcher Drew Anderson, known for his velocity, and Samsung Lions slugger Lewin Díaz, who leads the league in home runs.
Among domestic talent, Song is emerging as a candidate for MLB. Song, who recently signed a six-year, 12 billion won ($8.62 million) extension with Kiwoom, has publicly declared his intention to pursue a move overseas. The Heroes have agreed to make him available through the posting system after the season. He has also signed with U.S. agency ISE Baseball, which previously handled Kim Ha-seong’s move to the Tampa Bay Rays.
“More scouts have gathered this year than at any time in recent memory, even compared to when Lee Jung-hoo pursued his MLB contract,” said one scout based in Korea. “Half of most clubs’ Asia scouting teams are currently in Korea, with the rest in Japan. By September, teams will finalize their assessments.”
“Unlike Lee Jung-hoo or Kim Ha-seong, Song is still relatively unknown to MLB clubs,” the scout added. “They want to keep watching him, but his home run off Ponce on Aug. 28 left a strong impression.”
BY KO BONG-JUN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
