Oh Hyeon-gyu stays put at Genk as Stuttgart move 'called off'
Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 10:46 Updated: 02 Sep. 2025, 10:49
A last-minute move by Belgian football club KRC Genk forward Oh Hyeon-gyu to VfB Stuttgart of Germany’s Bundesliga fell through just before completion on Monday.
“Talks between Stuttgart, Genk and Oh’s representatives continued for several hours but ultimately ended without agreement,” German football magazine Kicker reported Monday. “The planned transfer has been called off.”
Felix Arnold, a reporter who covers Stuttgart, also wrote on his X account, “Oh failed his medical examination,” adding, “The transfer fee was estimated at 27 million euros [$31 million]. It is likely that Stuttgart will not announce any new signings on the final day of the transfer window.”
Stuttgart had initially agreed in principle to sign Oh, who has scored 14 goals over two seasons with Genk, after selling striker Nick Woltemade to Newcastle. Oh did not appear in Genk’s league match against SV Zulte Waregem and arrived at the Stuttgart training center early Monday for a medical examination.
However, according to Kicker, “Oh did not completely dispel Stuttgart’s concerns during the medical. The club did not oppose the transfer in principle, but ultimately failed to reach an agreement with Genk.”
“Stuttgart was considering a transfer fee of 20 million euros, but Belgian media said Genk demanded 28 million euros,” the German outlet also reported.
Kicker also noted that a torn anterior cruciate ligament Oh suffered nine years ago may have played a role.
“But Oh has since played without issue for Celtic, Genk and the Korean national team,” the report continued. “Stuttgart once signed a player named Didi whose torn ligament was not detected during the medical, and he ended up undergoing surgery after joining the club.”
“Stuttgart attempted to use Oh’s injury history to negotiate a lower fee or propose a loan-to-buy deal,” Dutch outlet HLN reported. “Genk rejected the offer, saying Oh had passed his entry medical with no issues and had no knee problems over two seasons.”
Genk said in a statement that both clubs had reached an agreement in principle, but negotiations stalled over specific terms. The club said Oh will now return to Genk and remain a key part of the squad.
Oh, who was on the verge of entering one of Europe’s top leagues, will now stay with Genk at least until the winter transfer window. He is set to travel to the United States to join the Korean national team for the upcoming friendly matches.
BY PARK LIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
