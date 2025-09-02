 Oh Hyeon-gyu stays put at Genk as Stuttgart move 'called off'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Oh Hyeon-gyu stays put at Genk as Stuttgart move 'called off'

Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 10:46 Updated: 02 Sep. 2025, 10:49
KRC Genk's Oh Hyeon-gyu celebrates scoring a oal during the UEFA Europe League fourth qualifying round match between Lech Poznan and KRC Genk in Poznan, Poland, on Aug. 21. [EPA/YONHAP]

KRC Genk's Oh Hyeon-gyu celebrates scoring a oal during the UEFA Europe League fourth qualifying round match between Lech Poznan and KRC Genk in Poznan, Poland, on Aug. 21. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
A last-minute move by Belgian football club KRC Genk forward Oh Hyeon-gyu to VfB Stuttgart of Germany’s Bundesliga fell through just before completion on Monday.
 
“Talks between Stuttgart, Genk and Oh’s representatives continued for several hours but ultimately ended without agreement,” German football magazine Kicker reported Monday. “The planned transfer has been called off.”
 

Related Article

 
Felix Arnold, a reporter who covers Stuttgart, also wrote on his X account, “Oh failed his medical examination,” adding, “The transfer fee was estimated at 27 million euros [$31 million]. It is likely that Stuttgart will not announce any new signings on the final day of the transfer window.”
 
Stuttgart had initially agreed in principle to sign Oh, who has scored 14 goals over two seasons with Genk, after selling striker Nick Woltemade to Newcastle. Oh did not appear in Genk’s league match against SV Zulte Waregem and arrived at the Stuttgart training center early Monday for a medical examination.
 
However, according to Kicker, “Oh did not completely dispel Stuttgart’s concerns during the medical. The club did not oppose the transfer in principle, but ultimately failed to reach an agreement with Genk.”
 
“Stuttgart was considering a transfer fee of 20 million euros, but Belgian media said Genk demanded 28 million euros,” the German outlet also reported.
 
Kicker also noted that a torn anterior cruciate ligament Oh suffered nine years ago may have played a role.  
 
Oh Hyeon-gyu of KRC Genk, right, and Leo Bengtsson of Poznan, center, is seen in action during the UEFA Europa League play-offs between KRC Genk and Lech Poznan in Genk, Belgium, on Aug. 28. [EPA/YONHAP]

Oh Hyeon-gyu of KRC Genk, right, and Leo Bengtsson of Poznan, center, is seen in action during the UEFA Europa League play-offs between KRC Genk and Lech Poznan in Genk, Belgium, on Aug. 28. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
“But Oh has since played without issue for Celtic, Genk and the Korean national team,” the report continued. “Stuttgart once signed a player named Didi whose torn ligament was not detected during the medical, and he ended up undergoing surgery after joining the club.”
 
“Stuttgart attempted to use Oh’s injury history to negotiate a lower fee or propose a loan-to-buy deal,” Dutch outlet HLN reported. “Genk rejected the offer, saying Oh had passed his entry medical with no issues and had no knee problems over two seasons.”
 
Genk said in a statement that both clubs had reached an agreement in principle, but negotiations stalled over specific terms. The club said Oh will now return to Genk and remain a key part of the squad.
 
Oh, who was on the verge of entering one of Europe’s top leagues, will now stay with Genk at least until the winter transfer window. He is set to travel to the United States to join the Korean national team for the upcoming friendly matches.

BY PARK LIN [[email protected]]
tags Korea Oh Hyeon-gyu KRC Genk VfB Stuttgart transfer

More in Football

Oh Hyeon-gyu stays put at Genk as Stuttgart move 'called off'

Genk's Oh Hyeon-gyu looks set to join Stuttgard on deadline day

Son's home debut brings 'World Cup vibe' to LA's Koreatown

FC Anyang celebrates historic win over FC Seoul at home

Lee Kang-in, Kim Min-jae call-ups come despite lack of playing time at clubs

Related Stories

Oh Hyeon-gyu scores double in Genk's 2-1 comeback win over Mechelen

Oh Hyeon-gyu opens goal account with Genk in 4-0 thrashing of Dender

Genk forward Oh Hyeon-gyu gets assist in 2-1 loss to Liege

Oh Hyeon-gyu scores 10th goal of season in Genk's 2-1 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise

Genk's Oh Hyeon-gyu opens scoring account in first match of Belgian season
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)