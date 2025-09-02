3 a.m. wake-up call, goodie bag prepared for all: China releases parade itinerary
Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 18:19
China will stage a large-scale military parade in Tiananmen Square on Wednesday morning to mark the 80th anniversary of victory against the Japanese during World War II. Ahead of the event, authorities instructed participants and guests to wake as early as 3 a.m.
Delegates staying at the Beijing Xiyuan Hotel will receive wake-up calls at 3 a.m., according to guidance released by state media and Chinese expatriate groups.
Staff will knock on doors at 3:20 a.m. if there is no response. Breakfast must be finished by 4 a.m., followed by a security check in the hotel lobby. Delegates are scheduled to depart by bus for the venue at 5:05 a.m.
The parade is set to begin at 9 a.m. and run until 10:30 a.m., lasting about 90 minutes.
To accommodate guests during the long outdoor ceremony, organizers prepared gift packages at each seat, state media reported. The bags, adorned with red, gold and olive designs, contain 12 items including bottled water, electrolyte beverages, a hat, rain gear, the national flag and a commemorative flag.
Weighing between 1.47 and 1.52 kilograms (3.24 and 3.35 pounds), the bags are designed with three pockets arranged in the shape of the number “80” to symbolize the anniversary. Organizers said all packages were packed and placed in the viewing stands by Tuesday.
BY JIN MEI-HUA
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
