Nestle investors face more turbulence after another CEO ousted

Nestle investors were pitched back into choppy waters on Tuesday after the Swiss food giant changed its CEO for the second time in a year, ousting boss Laurent Freixe over an affair he had with a subordinate.Freixe's sudden replacement by Philipp Navratil, a rising star of the company, is the latest setback for the maker of Nescafé coffee and KitKat chocolate bars, which has been struggling to turn around a sustained slide in its share price after an uneven performance since the pandemic.The dismissal of Freixe follows an investigation into an undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate, which breached Nestle's code of business conduct, Nestle said late on Monday.His abrupt removal comes a year after his predecessor, Mark Schneider, was suddenly removed, and two and a half months after longstanding chair Paul Bulcke announced he would step down in 2026, marking one of the most turbulent periods in the company's history.Nestle's shares, a bedrock of the Swiss stock exchange, have lost almost a third of their value over the past five years, underperforming European peers.Freixe's appointment failed to halt the slide, with the company's shares shedding 17 percent during his leadership, disappointing investors.In July, Nestle launched a review of its underperforming vitamins business, which could lead to the divestment of some brands, following the first-half sales volumes missing expectations."The market did not particularly like Freixe, and the restructuring goals were also put on the back burner," said Maurizio Porfiri, chief investment officer at trading firm Maverix."Another fresh start is needed, and it is time for more stability to return to the management at this global corporation," he told Reuters.Freixe's dismissal was featured on the front page of Swiss newspapers, with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung noting that Nestlé had lost its "legendary stability," where CEOs typically stayed for years before eventually becoming chairmen.The latest change is likely to leave questions unanswered about Nestle's midterm direction and "keep a lid on the equity story until we hear more about Mr. Navratil's plan," JPMorgan analysts said in a research note.The bank's analysts said the news of Freixe's ouster was unlikely to reassure investors, as it was the second time in a year that the company had appointed a new boss without conducting a thorough search for a replacement.The note also expressed concern that incoming CEO Navratil appeared to be "boxed in" by Freixe's turnaround strategy for now, at a time when the market remained unconvinced.Jon Cox, an analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux, said he expected Nestlé's shares to come under pressure due to the latest upheaval at Nestlé's HQ in Vevey, next to Lake Geneva."This is not the Nestle way to do things, to have two CEO replacements in just over a year," Cox said. "Hopefully, this will get them back on the straight and narrow."Reuters